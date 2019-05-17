Prosecutor: Pregnant teen killed while being shown photos


May 17, 2019 at 2:05p.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says a pregnant Chicago teen who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers.

The prosecutor told Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz today that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord around her neck and that the woman strangling her, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, then yelled at her daughter, "You're not doing your f---ing job!"

The prosecutor says the daughter, 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa, then pried Ochoa-Lopez's fingers from the cord while her mother continued to strangle the teen.

Judge Ortiz denied bond to the Figueroas, who are charged with murder, and to Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, who is charged with concealment of a homicide.

