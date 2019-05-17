Mayor: City doesn’t want to be identified with Klan group

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

The mayor of an Indiana city is distancing his community from a local Ku Klux Klan group that is planning a rally in Ohio this month, saying the city doesn’t “stand for any kind of hate.”

The Facebook page for the Honorable Sacred Knights lists a post office box in Madison, Ind. – population about 12,000 – as contact information.

Madison Mayor Damon Welch said Wednesday that authorities in the Indiana city think there are only three or four members of the Honorable Sacred Knights who live in Jefferson County, Ind.

He said he doesn’t want the public to think there’s a large Klan-affiliated group located in the southeast Indiana city, which is the county seat.

“We don’t stand for any of what they put out,” he said.

The Honorable Sacred Knights wrote in an email Wednesday that the group now has “closer to 25 members.”

The Klan group has said that its May 25 rally in Dayton is not about hate.