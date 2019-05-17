mahoning county | Indictments

A grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Anthony T. White, 27, Picadilly Street, Campbell, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm specification.

Billy D. Lindsey, 38, East Avondale Avenue, felonious assault with repeat violent offender specification and aggravated assault.

Katelyn Governale, 28, Coronado Avenue, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of both of them.

Heather Ann Weitoish, 34, Woodland, Pa., aggravated possession of drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Delord Green, 26, Glenaven Avenue, grand theft when property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing and criminal mischief.

Danny Daviduk, 40, North Belle Vista Avenue, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allan Williams, 30, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of cocaine and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Christopher Thomas, 33, Buckeye Circle, receiving stolen property.

Nikeisha Pruitt, 35, Jefferson Street, Warren, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Amanda J. Hahn, 31, High Meadow Drive, Canfield, aggravated theft.

Mickey Lee Ormiston Jr., 21, Lake Park Boulevard, Alliance, felonious assault and aggravated assault.

Stevie Nicole Penwell, 26, Elberen Avenue, vandalism and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jawwaad R. Pusey, 33, c/o Mahoning County jail, disrupting public services, vandalism and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jennifer Sharpe, 32, Sexton Street, Struthers, deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts