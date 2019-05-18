Hubbard students raise more than $9,000 for sick classmate

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

HUBBARD

The mother of a third-grader who is battling a rare disease stopped by Hubbard Elementary on Friday afternoon to thank her son’s classmates for raising $9,355 to help offset the cost of his medical bills.

Nine-year-old Memphis Vance has been battling biliary atresia, a rare disease of liver and bile ducts, since he was born. He has been unable to attend school this year, and was hospitalized recently.

Due to complications from his first liver transplant, Memphis is on a waiting list for a second transplant.

Memphis has developed hepatic pulmonary syndrome while waiting for the transplant, so he relies on oxygen treatments.

Nicole Wilson, his mother, thanked the students who gathered in the school gymnasium as Memphis’s stepfather, Everett Wilson, video-chatted with him so he could see everyone from his hospital room.

“You’re all awesome,” Nicole Wilson said. “You all worked so hard to support Memphis and we really appreciate it.”

To help the family offset the cost of medical care, the elementary school students participated in the Pennies for Memphis fundraiser. Students brought pennies and other donations.

Students also could pay $1 each week to participate in a theme day.

Wilson said the donations and gift cards from Memphis’s classmates mean a lot to him. She said he misses school, and enjoys getting updates from his triplet siblings.

A total of 1,535 pounds of pennies were donated to help Vance.

This is the third year of the pennies fundraiser. Last year it benefitted Jill Hoover, a Hubbard Elementary teacher who is battling cancer.

Hubbard Elementary School Parent Association member Brandi Grigsby said she is impressed by the kindness and generosity of the students.

