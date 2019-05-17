Helpful numbers for families affected by job transfers

NILES

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center advises families affected by job transfers, including those connected to General Motors Lordstown, to contact the residency official at the university a student is considering to discuss residency requirements.

Some students and their families have encountered issues related to whether the student will pay in-state or out-of-state college fees in the event that one parent leaves the state for work purposes.

The following are the phone numbers of the officials at various Ohio universities where questions about this issue can be addressed.

Youngstown State University, 330-941-7135.

Kent State University, 330-672-3367.

University of Akron, 330-972-8300.

Cleveland State University, 216-687-5411.

Ohio State University, 614-292-0300.

Eastern Gateway Community College, 800-682-6553 Ext. 2911.