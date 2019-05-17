Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7
MORRISTOWN, Ariz. (AP) — Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss expression entertained millions on the internet, has died at age 7.
Her owners wrote on social media Friday that she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection and "passed away peacefully" Tuesday "in the arms of her mommy."
Her owners said "Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough."
The cat's real name was Tardar Sauce, and she rose to fame after her photos were posted online in 2012. She had more than 2 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on Twitter.
Her website says her grumpy look was likely because she had a form of dwarfism.
Owner Tabatha Bundesen founded Grumpy Cat Ltd., and the cat made numerous appearances, including commercials.
