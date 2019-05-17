Federal contract


May 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $37,483 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Project awardees

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes announced five awardees of its Directed Project Opportunity for Advanced Tools for Rapid Qualification funded by the Department of Defense, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing and Industrial base Police Office through the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The awardee’s are the Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research, 3D Systems Corporation, Ohio State University and Pennsylvania State University’s Applied Research Laboratory.

