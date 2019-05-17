Family thanks Hubbard students for fundraising efforts


May 17, 2019 at 1:02p.m.

HUBBARD — The mother of third-grade student Memphis Vance, who is battling biliary atresia, a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts, visited the elementary school this afternoon to thank his classmates who raised $9,355 to help offset the cost of Vance’s medical bills.

Vance was unable to attend because he was hospitalized today.

He is awaiting a second liver transplant as there were complications with his first transplant.

Wilson thanked the students, as Vance’s step-father video-chatted with him so he could see everyone from his hospital room.

‘You’re all awesome,’ Wilson said. ‘You all worked so hard to support Memphis and we really appreciate it.’

