Deadline is today to participate in Warriors Inc. Unity parade

YOUNGSTOWN — Warriors Inc. will host the 15th annual Unity in the Community Parade at 10 a.m. June 1.

Application and entry fees are due by today. Contact Wendy Robinson at 330-783-5440 or Wendyr.warriors@rrbiznet.com with questions or to obtain information.

The parade will begin on Market Street in the Newport Glenn/Midlothian area and travel north on Market Street, turning east onto Delason Avenue, south on Erie Street and end at the South Field House.

The parade's purpose is to bring the community together to highlight the collaboration of agencies and resources with the goal of promoting healthier and happier families.

There will be music, dance, poetry and more. Companies and organizations are invited to create floats for the parade. Animals, automobiles, walkers, mascots, marchers and rides also are encouraged to attend. Participants can use live or artificial flowers, banners, balloons or props. Vehicles can accompany marching units. No water guns or super soakers are permitted.