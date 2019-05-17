Brookfield school board has special session Sunday
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Board of Education will have a special meeting in executive session at 6 p.m. Sunday in the school library, 614 Bedford Road SE. No action will be taken.
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Board of Education will have a special meeting in executive session at 6 p.m. Sunday in the school library, 614 Bedford Road SE. No action will be taken.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.