Boardman police investigating break-ins
BOARDMAN — Police are investigating a spate of break-ins that were reported this week, according to police reports.
On Tuesday, a house in Jennette Drive was broken into, and 60 feet of copper pipe was stolen.
Also on Tuesday, the former Sally Beauty Supply building on Market Street was broken into. Tools and electrical equipment were taken. A water heater tank was also taken, causing 6 inches of water to collect in the basement.
The same Market Street property was reportedly broken into again Tuesday night, although the basement door had been secured. The suspects stripped electrical panels of the wiring.
Early Thursday, Crumbles Bakery on Market Street was broken into. The front door was shattered, but nothing was reported missing.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 24, 2012 midnight
Probe into burglaries in Boardman continues
- January 20, 2010 3 p.m.
Police probe break-ins at three Boardman car dealerships
- January 21, 2010 midnight
Police investigate break-ins at 3 Boardman car dealerships
- November 26, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Warren officials investigate two more arsons
- December 6, 2006 midnight
Robbery suspect nabbed
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.