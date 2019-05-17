BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jason and Jennifer Smith, Youngstown, boy, May 15.
Emily Buccola and Antonio Hernandez, Mineral Ridge, boy, May 15.
Joshua and Destiny Crooms, Hammondsville, girl, May 15.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Aubrea Brown and Gregory Banks, Youngstown, girl, May 10.
Angelica Burns, Warren, boy, May 11.
Jonathan and Betty Yoder, Middlefield, girl, May 13.
Racheal Harris and Robert Frampton, Newton Falls, girl, May 14.
Katelynn McBride and Gary Winland, North Bloomfield, boy, May 14.
Courtney Sole and Aristithis Charnas, Newton Falls, boy, May 14.
