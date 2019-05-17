Area job seekers: Dollar General hosts career event today

YOUNGSTOWN — Representatives from Dollar General’s Human Resources and Store Operations teams are planning to host a career event today at the Dollar General Store, 2896 McCartney Road, on the city's East Side.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Career opportunities are currently posted on Dollar General’s Career page. Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and formally apply for desired positions before attending the hiring event.