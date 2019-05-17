Youngstown amphitheater project cost is reduced

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control approved changed orders that cut the cost of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and riverfront park project by $184,420.

The project’s cost now stands at $7,896,104.

The board Thursday approved adding $179,663 for the removal of concrete slabs found while excavating a retention pond, the grading of the park’s Great Lawn and installing an aluminum frame to the stage, said Charles Shasho, the city’s deputy director of public works.

It also reduced the project’s cost by $364,083 by not, for now, paving the Covelli Centre’s rear parking lot, which was part of the original work planned, he said.

“It was a little high,” Shasho said. “We may, at some point, end up paving the lot.”

Between the increases and deduction, the net savings was $184,420.

The amphitheater work will be done in early June with the facility opening June 14 with a free “First Look Friday” event. There are about 10 other concerts scheduled for the facility this year.

“They’ll be ready for the first show,” Shasho said. “Everything has gone well. From day one, the contractor has been very conscientious.”

The work is being done by Brock Builders Inc. of North Lima.

The amphitheater has a capacity of about 5,000, with 3,000 in the lawn, 1,500 more in the orchestra area in front of the stage, which has a concrete base and temporary seats, and another 500 in the VIP area.

Community Alley, which is under the Market Street Bridge and will be a meeting location, will open in August.

The amphitheater and a riverfront park are being built along the Mahoning River from the South Avenue Bridge to just west of Hazel Street.

The amphitheater is on property that includes the former Wean United site on South Phelps Street. The Wean United building was demolished in 2014.

The board also approved several purchases for the amphitheater, including $12,400 for a draft beer-dispensing system, $10,900 for a draft beer cooler and sink units, $17,112 for tents and other accessories and $9,213 for 300 chairs.