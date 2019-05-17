Akron man found shot to death in Warren


May 17, 2019 at 7:55a.m.

WARREN — Neighbors heard gunshots before police found Michael Jones, 37, dead on the driveway of a home on Solar Lane Northwest at 11:41 p.m. Thursday

Warren police said in a press release that Jones is apparently from Akron.

Radio communications from the county 911 center indicated that a large sport utility vehicle was seen leaving the area.

