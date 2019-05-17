Akron man found shot to death in Warren
WARREN — Neighbors heard gunshots before police found Michael Jones, 37, dead on the driveway of a home on Solar Lane Northwest at 11:41 p.m. Thursday
Warren police said in a press release that Jones is apparently from Akron.
Radio communications from the county 911 center indicated that a large sport utility vehicle was seen leaving the area.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 9, 2007 11:14 a.m.
Man gets 36 to life in robbery, death of accomplice
- July 13, 2012 midnight
Police await ID of man’s body in Warren Twp.
- June 20, 2017 9:40 a.m.
22-year-old Warren man's death ruled a homicide
- May 17, 2019 9:06 a.m.
Warren police investigate homicide
- July 17, 2012 midnight
Body found in lot identified
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.