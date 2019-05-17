16 people charged in sex sting arraigned in Mahoning County court

CANFIELD — Sixteen people charged in an underage sex sting are being arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court.

The 16 were charged in Operation Pedo-Cure III run by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

Undercover officers posed as minors during the investigation.

A news release from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said the goal of the operation was to investigate sexual predators and child exploitation over the internet.

Maj. Jeff Allen of the sheriff’s office said the men were charged Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He said more information is expected to be released at an 11 a.m. news conference.

The task force is made up of several different local law-enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office; the county prosecutor’s office; the Austintown, Warren, Cortland and New Middletown police departments; the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation; the Ohio Investigative Unit; and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.