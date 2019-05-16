Youngstown pair indicted for June 20 shooting death
YOUNGSTOWN —Two men were indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury for the June 20 shooting death of a man at the Plazaview Court apartment complex.
Stephon Hopkins, 22 and Brian Donlow, face several charges, including aggravated murder, for the death of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was found shot to death just after midnight in the grass at the complex.
Donlow was a suspect early on in the case and was questioned but was released. He is currently serving a six month prison sentence for a parole violation. Records show he was expected to be released May 27.
Hopkins is already in jail on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder for the Nov. 18 shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren, who was found shot to death in a car in a field on Bennington Avenue.
The co-defendant with Hopkins in that case, Lorice Moore, was also a person of interest in Wylie’s death and was also questioned and released. They were both indicted in February by a grand jury for the death of Jackson.
