VINDY SPORTS LIVE | Golf & life legend Jerry McGee is on live at 5
Watch Vindy Sports Live at 5 p.m. today and catch up with Valley Golf legend Jerry McGee.
He and VSL hosts Corey Crisan and Ed Puskas will talk Valley sports, PGA Tour and more.
They're on from 5-5:30.
