US Rep. Tim Ryan delivers Comeback Capital Conference address Friday
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will deliver the keynote address at the Comeback Capital Conference at noon Friday at the DeYor Performing Arts Center downtown.
Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will discuss the Comeback Cities Tour he organized in February 2018 in which he led a delegation of venture capitalists on a tour of Youngstown, Akron, Detroit, Flint, Mich., and South Bend, Ind.
The conference, “Connecting the Coasts to the Heartland,” will be a day filled with panels, presentations, competitions and mentoring designing to combine Silicon Valley’s expertise and the entrepreneurial energy of the heartland.
