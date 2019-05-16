BREAKING: Youngstown pair indicted for June 20 shooting death

Trumbull senior services council meets Friday


May 16, 2019 at 1:15p.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County Senior Services Advisory Council will have a special meeting at 12:15 p.m. Friday at 1931A Youngstown Road. The purpose of the meeting is to review request for proposal transportation paperwork for transportation services that will begin July 1.

