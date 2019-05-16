Tammy King of YSU is 2019 ATHENA Award winner
BOARDMAN
Tammy King, Youngstown State University acting dean of the college of health and human services, is the 2019 ATHENA Award winner.
The ATHENA Award honors individuals who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment: women who excel in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community in a meaningful way and also open doors so that others may follow in their path.
