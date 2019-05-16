PIA plans open house

VIENNA

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will host a public open house at its campus, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Representatives of Constant Aviation will be on campus to share information about careers with potential students. Attendees also will tour the campus classroom and hangar, learn about the 16-month program, view interactive demonstrations, meet faculty and students and learn about career opportunities.

Recent graduates’ employment includes Constant Aviation, PSA Airlines and Republic Airlines.

MVYP mixer set

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals’ May mixer is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Cassese’s MVR, 410 N. Walnut St. The mixer will feature networking and appetizers. There is no fee for MVYP members, and a $5 fee for nonmembers.

Ford adds 270,000 cars to its recall

DETROIT

Ford is adding 270,000 vehicles to a recall in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause them roll away unexpectedly. The addition covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion midsize cars with 2.5-liter engines.

The company is urging drivers to always use the parking brake until repairs are made. Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade, causing the cable to detach. If that happens, a driver could shift into park but the car could be in another gear.

Ford has one report of an injury and three property damage reports. Engineers are developing a fix.

Police: 5-year-old boy brings crack cocaine to preschool

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy brought about two dozen vials of crack cocaine into a preschool at a Roman Catholic church.

Police say the boy told a teacher’s aide at St. Cyprian Children’s Center that the person who handed him the bag told him to hide it.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia tells WTXF-TV that the teacher’s aide took the bag, which she suspected held drugs, informed an administrator, and they called 911.

No other children came in contact with the drugs, and no one was harmed. No arrests have been made.

Officials: PG&E equipment sparked deadly Calif. fire

SAN FRANCISCO

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power lines sparked a Northern California blaze that killed 85 people last year, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, state fire officials said Wednesday.

Cal Fire said transmission lines owned and operated by the San Francisco-based utility started the Nov. 8 fire that nearly destroyed the town of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The fire wiped out nearly 15,000 homes. Many of those killed were elderly or disabled. The oldest was 99.

“Investigators determined there were violations of law,” Cal Fire deputy director Mike Mohler said. He said he hadn’t read the report and didn’t know the nature of the violations.

Staff/wire reports