OSHP starts campaign urging seat-belt use by drivers
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has begun a campaign urging motorists to wear their seat belts.
The patrol says troopers will be encouraging drivers to “buckle up” to save lives.
A statement released by the patrol this week says Ohio’s observed seat-belt usage rate was 84.9 percent in 2018, while the national average rate was 89.6 percent.
The patrol also says 1,326 people in Ohio who were not wearing an available seat belt while in motor vehicles were killed in crashes from 2016 through 2018. A total of 121,019 people in Ohio in 2018 were convicted of driving or riding in a passenger vehicle without wearing a seat belt.
The patrol says its Click it or Ticket campaign, which began Monday, will continue until June 2.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 2, 2012 2:05 p.m.
OSHP reminder: Wear seat belts, they save lives
- March 17, 2007 midnight
OSHP reminder: Seat belts save lives
- May 24, 2001 midnight
MAHONING VALLEY Officials promote seat-belt campaign
- May 22, 2006 midnight
'What's Holding You Back' from buckling seat belts?
- May 15, 2006 midnight
VEHICLE SAFETY Seat belt use is on the rise
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.