Ohio State loses bid for release of medical board info
COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal judge says it’s not up to him to decide whether Ohio State University can publicly share information from an old medical board investigation involving a team doctor accused of decades-old sexual misconduct.
A law firm is investigating allegations about the late Richard Strauss for Ohio State. The school plans to make the findings public and was seeking permission to include information about the old investigation.
The medical board argues such disclosure would undermine witnesses’ trust and its future investigations.
U.S. District Judge Michael Watson today ruled Ohio State’s goal for transparency is praiseworthy. But he says he can only rule on using the old investigation in a judicial proceeding, not a publicly released report.
More than 150 alumni allege misconduct by Strauss. The medical board never disciplined him.
