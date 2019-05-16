OH WOW! birthday celebration is Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., celebrating its eighth “birthday” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature food, birthday cake, glow sticks, an evening dance party and activities.

In addition, there will be Buy One Get One Free general admission thanks to sponsors 21 WFMJ-TV and The Vindicator. Also, the InspireWorks Lab will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with upgraded tools and materials, including sewing machines, an embroidery machine, a quilting machine and real hand tools for woodworking projects.

The new tools, work stations, organization systems and machines are sponsored by the Lallo Family and McRoyals Industries Inc.