BREAKING: Youngstown pair indicted for June 20 shooting death

OH WOW! birthday celebration is Saturday


May 16, 2019 at 11:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., celebrating its eighth “birthday” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature food, birthday cake, glow sticks, an evening dance party and activities.

In addition, there will be Buy One Get One Free general admission thanks to sponsors 21 WFMJ-TV and The Vindicator. Also, the InspireWorks Lab will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with upgraded tools and materials, including sewing machines, an embroidery machine, a quilting machine and real hand tools for woodworking projects.

The new tools, work stations, organization systems and machines are sponsored by the Lallo Family and McRoyals Industries Inc.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500