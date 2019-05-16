New CEO signs pact

YOUNGSTOWN

Justin Jennings signed his $190,000-a-year contract this week to begin serving as the Youngstown City School District’s chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1.

The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission selected Jennings, superintendent of the Muskegon Public Schools in Muskegon, Mich., for 21/2 years, after a national search.

The contract of Krish Mohip, the district’s first CEO, expires July 31. He didn’t seek a new contract.

Jennings’ contract, which was also signed this week by John Richard, academic distress commission chairman, and Paolo DeMaria, the state superintendent of public instruction, runs for three years, through July 31, 2022.

There is an option to reopen salary negotiations for the third year of the contract with the possibility of extending it on or after Jan. 1, 2021.

The contract also includes performance bonus compensation of up to $10,000 per academic year based on district progress.

Found guilty in OD case

YOUNGSTOWN

Jerrell Womack, 27, of Oak Street Extension, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of supplying the drugs that led to the Oct. 20, 2017, overdose death of Richard Harmony, 47, of Austintown.

Jurors took a little more than two hours to find Womack guilty of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m. May 30 before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Device detonates in juvenile’s hand

LAKE MILTON

Two juveniles were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after an explosive device detonated in one’s hand Wednesday evening.

Bob Koehler, Craig Beach police chief, said the explosion on Glenwood Avenue caused a traumatic injury.

Both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Youngstown Bomb Squad were on scene after the explosion. The area was searched and deemed safe and the incident is under investigation.

Koehler said it was an isolated incident.

“Once we are able to talk to the victims and get more information, at that time things will be clearer,” he said.

Super Mario Bros. tournament planned

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Computer/ Youngstown Studio will host a Super Mario Bros. video gaming tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Commerce Building, Suite 199, 201 E. Commerce St.

Tickets are available for $11 through Youngstown Computer’s Facebook page, Eventbrite or by calling 330-259-7278, ext. 1. The winner will receive $100. Youngstown Computer opened Youngstown Studio to do experimental projects and work in multimedia, video gaming, live streaming, podcasts and marketing.

Dunkin’ has incentive to give to scholarship

LIBERTY

The first 100 guests to give a monetary donation to the Officer Justin A. Leo “324” Memorial Scholarship from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday at Dunkin’ Donuts, 4305 Belmont Ave., will receive free coffee for one week a year. The promotion is part of the township’s Coffee with a Cop program.

Smith at lecture series

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Skeggs Lecture Series will present Kevin Smith at 7 p.m. July 5 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Smith is an American filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic book writer, author and podcaster.

He is famous for the comedy film “Clerks” (1994), which he wrote, directed, co-produced and acted in as the character Silent Bob of the Jay and Silent Bob duo.

Tickets are available beginning Monday through the Stambaugh Auditorium website, stambaughauditorium.com/, or by calling 330-259-0555.

College access panel

WARREN

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host “College for All or College for Some? Access, Equity and Social Mobility,” a panel discussion, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Raymond Wean Foundation, Western Reserve room, 147 W. Market St.

Panelists will include Victoria Jackson, a researcher for Policy Matters Ohio; Karla Krodel, senior director of Youngstown State University’s office of college access and transition; Deryck Toles, founder and CEO of Inspiring Minds; and Lita Wills, executive director of the Mahoning Valley College Access Program.

The moderator is Tim Francisco, director of The Center for Working Class Studies. Tickets can be purchased at www.cityclub.org.

Dog registrations

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County dog warden’s office announced it is canvassing neighborhoods throughout the county to “ensure all dogs are registered,” according to a Wednesday release from the office.

The release asks dog owners to have their dog’s current license information and proof of a current rabies vaccination readily available for inspection.

Supreme Court rules judge must reconsider plea withdrawal

COLUMBUS (AP)

The Ohio Supreme Court says a judge must reconsider a rejected motion to withdraw guilty pleas by a man facing deportation to his native Honduras.

The court ruled 5-2 Wednesday that a Stark County judge abused her discretion by failing to consider a two-question test in determining whether Carlos Romero could withdraw his June 2016 guilty pleas to drug charges, claiming his attorney provided ineffective counsel.

Attorneys for Romero, a lawful permanent resident, filed the withdrawal motion after immigration officials ordered him to appear for deportation proceedings in July 2016.

An appeals court agreed with Romero’s argument, prompting Ohio’s appeal. The Supreme Court ruled the trial judge must apply the ineffective counsel test before deciding whether Romero’s attorney failed to advise him about his pleas’ consequences.