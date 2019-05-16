More than 3,000 without power in downtown Youngstown area
YOUNGSTOWN — FirstEnergy reported that more than 3,000 customers around downtown Youngstown were without power this afternoon.
Traffic lights are out at the intersection on Market and Boardman streets as well as Phelps and Federal streets. The power outage also called elevators to stall on buildings on Phelps.
FirstEnergy anticipates power will be restored by 5:30 p.m. A cause for the outage is not currently known.
