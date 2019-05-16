Man arrested for suspected marijuana-growing operation in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — Township police announced on its department’s Facebook page a man was taken into custody today after a search at his Harmon street home revealed rooms that were equipped for marijuana growing

Police said officers, along with a Niles Municipal Court probation officer, went to Daniel Babcock’s house in reference to a probation violation.

Along with the equipment, officers seized $800 and two handguns.

Babcock was booked in the Trumbull County jail on charges of illegal possession of weapons and a probation violation.

Drug charges are pending, police said.