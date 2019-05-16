BREAKING: Youngstown pair indicted for June 20 shooting death

Man arrested for suspected marijuana-growing operation in Weathersfield


May 16, 2019 at 12:36p.m.

WEATHERSFIELD — Township police announced on its department’s Facebook page a man was taken into custody today after a search at his Harmon street home revealed rooms that were equipped for marijuana growing

Police said officers, along with a Niles Municipal Court probation officer, went to Daniel Babcock’s house in reference to a probation violation.

Along with the equipment, officers seized $800 and two handguns.

Babcock was booked in the Trumbull County jail on charges of illegal possession of weapons and a probation violation.

Drug charges are pending, police said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500