Man charged in fatal Warren crash indicted on aggravated vehicular assault
Staff report
WARREN
A Trumbull County grand jury has indicted Joseph L. Myers, 31, on aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and felony assault in the April 11 crash that killed a city man.
Myers, who has addresses on Vermont Street Northwest, North Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg and Houtzdale, Pa., has been in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond since the crash.
If convicted, Myers could get about 10 years in prison.
Warren police said they attempted to stop Myers for a traffic violation, but Myers fled at high speed. The officer broke off the chase, but Myers continued west on West Market Street and crashed into several cars at the West Market Street/Parkman Road intersection, killing Anthony J. Blackwell, 34, of North Park Avenue, who was stopped at the traffic light.
Myers ran on foot from the crash, which was captured on video, but police captured him a short distance away.
