Cardinals' DB Peterson gets 6-game ban

ESPN is quoting NFL sources today that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is being suspended the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Details of what Peterson did, and when he did it, remain confidential, as per the NFL's PED policy. But the eight-time Pro Bowl selection dropped his appeal, and the suspension is expected to be officially handed down at some point in the next week, a source told ESPN.