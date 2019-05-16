Man arraigned for punching child, pushing principal

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set at $10,000 for a man accused of punching his 6-year-old son at a city elementary school and shoving a principal after the man was asked to pick up the child for unruly behavior.

Bobby Kelly, 38, of East Lucius Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on a felony charge of assault on a teacher and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

He was arraigned via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail, where he has been after his arrest at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports said Kelly was called Tuesday to Kirkmere Elementary School, 2851 Kirk Road, to pick up his son who was misbehaving.

Reports said when Kelly arrived, the principal was in the hall with Kelly’s son and Kelly punched the boy, knocking him down. The principal tried to shield the boy, and Kelly pushed the principal then pushed his son to the floor.

When the principal told Kelly to stop because there were students around, Kelly said they needed to learn what would happen if their parents were ever called to the school, reports said.

He also yelled at the principal to mind her own business about how he disciplines his child, reports said.

Kelly told the principal he will treat his son that way every time he is called to get him, reports said.

Reports said Kelly was gone when police arrived, but he came back and apologized for pushing the principal, and he told officers he has had behavioral problems with his son.

Judge Baldwin also issued an order barring Kelly from contacting his son, the principal and the school.

Assistant Prosecutor Kathy Thompson said Kelly was previously convicted of domestic violence and involuntary manslaughter. In 2004, he pleaded guilty to the February 2001 shooting death of Michael P. Olds, 21, at the Midway Market on Elm Street on the North Side.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison, with credit for time served at the time of his plea.