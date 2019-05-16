Bond set at $750K for suspect in Warren bar shooting

WARREN — Bond was set at $750,000 today after not-guilty pleas were entered for Ryan Rulong, 27, to seven charges accusing him of firing a gun into a Larchmont Avenue tavern Friday night and robbing a Howland gas station Tuesday afternoon.

The incident at the University At Larchmont tavern resulted in three counts of felonious assault and three counts of attempt to commit an offense. Police said Wednesday those charges would be called attempted murder. Attempted murder and attempt to commit an offense are both first degree felonies punishable by up to about 10 years in prison.

A not-guilty plea was also entered on an aggravated robbery charge stemming from allegations that he robbed the True North gas station on East Market Street in Howland Tuesday afternoon.

Police captured him on state Route 11 heading south after the robbery. When police interviewed him, he confessed to being the person who shot into the tavern, Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said during a press conference Wednesday.