BIRTHS


May 16, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Jordan and Hannah Mayville, Deerfield, boy, May 14.

Maci Herrick and Vince Russo, Masury, girl, May 14.

Chris and Lindsay Lozano, Youngstown, boy, May 14.

More like this from vindy.com

  • November 16, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • March 9, 2018 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • July 20, 2015 midnight

    Births

  • April 19, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • July 1, 2017 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000