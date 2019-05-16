BREAKING: Youngstown pair indicted for June 20 shooting death

5 states announce new suits over prescription opioids


May 16, 2019 at 11:15a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five state attorneys general have announced new lawsuits against the maker of OxyContin as they seek to hold the drug industry responsible for an opioid crisis.

Filings were announced today by officials in Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, West Virginia and Wisconsin. With the suits, 45 states are now taking legal action against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, asserting that the company downplayed the addiction risks of its powerful prescription drug.

Several states are also suing other drugmakers or distributors.

Pennsylvania's attorney general also announced a suit this week against Purdue, saying the company was not working in good faith on a settlement agreement. Purdue disputes that.

The company had a legal win this month when a North Dakota judge dismissed that state's claim against the company.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500