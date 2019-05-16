3 people charged in slaying of pregnant woman
CHICAGO (AP)
Murder charges have been filed against a woman and her daughter in the death of a pregnant Chicago woman whose baby was cut from her womb
Police say 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa were charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. The older woman’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealment of a homicide.
Police say the break in the case came after detectives learned more than a week after Ochoa-Lopez’s April 23 disappearance that she had responded to a Facebook offer of free clothes and arranged to pick them up.
