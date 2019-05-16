Teen charged in Colorado shooting in court

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — One of two teens charged in the deadly attack on a suburban Denver school has appeared in court after being charged with multiple counts of murder, theft and arson in the attack.

Unlike his initial court appearance last week, 18-year-old Devon Erickson appeared more involved in today's proceedings. While he looked down with his face hidden by his dyed hair before, Erickson's face was visible in the latest proceeding and he looked forward toward the judge while attorneys discussed the case.

He wore a jail uniform and was kept shackled at his wrists and ankles after Judge Theresa Slade denied a motion to remove them.

Court documents in the case are sealed. Judge Slade denied the prosecution's request to make some of the documents public but said she will address the issue at the next hearing June 7.