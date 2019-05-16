UPDATE | Suspect ID'd in Larchmont tavern shooting

WARREN — Warren police said today that a man arrested Tuesday in an armed, Tuesday gas station robbery is also charged with three counts of attempted murder and three of felonious assault in Friday night's shootings at the University At Larchmont tavern.

Ryan N. Rulong, 27, of Sandpiper Trail and Raglan Drive in Howland, was arrested as he fled down state Route Route 11, believed to have robbed the True North gas station at 4230 E. Market Street in Howland. When interviewed by police, he admitted he was the man who drove past the bar Friday night shooting, injuring three men.

At a press conference today, Police Chief Eric Merkel and the bar's owners said Rulong consumed about four drinks during 20 minutes in the tavern, then went out the front door onto a fenced patio and tried to climb over it but stumbled and fell over it.

That led to words with two men standing on the patio. Rulong left for about 70 minutes before driving past the bar at about 9:45 p.m. and opening fire. Police say he fired at least five times, hitting two bar patrons who were inside. A third man was hit by glass from the shattered front door. All three were released from the hospital later that night.

The three counts of attempted murder are related to three women who were on a patio in front of the business when the shots were fired. None were hit.

The owners of the tavern, Rick and Mike Rolfe, attended the press conference, saying they feel terrible about the injuries and the disruption the incident caused for the neighbors. They said everyone knows everyone in the bar and restaurant, and as far as they know, Ruling had never been in the business before.

The Warren Police Department showed surveillance videos during the press conference of Ruling entering the bar, leaving and his car coming past the bar as gunfire rang out. They also showed video from inside the bar showing customers ducking to the floor as she shots entered the building.

Rulong is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in Warren Municipal Court on the tavern shootings and the armed robbery.

Rick Rolfe, left, and his brother, Mike Rolfe, stand in the Warren City Council chambers Wednesday answering questions about Friday's shooting at their bar, the University At Larchmont on Larchmont Avenue in Warren.