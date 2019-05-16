A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

May 8

Identity fraud: A Fieldstone Drive man found out his personal and credit-card information had been used without his consent.

BOARDMAN

May 9

Arrest: A traffic stop near Tiffany Boulevard and U.S. Route 224 resulted in the arrest of Brandon M. Rozier, 31, of West Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Rozier’s breath-test results showed a 0.231 blood-alcohol content, nearly three times Ohio’s legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Assault: Police were sent to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Jamela M. Sanders, 32, of Cook Avenue, Boardman, who faced a simple-assault charge, related to a fight April 28 between two women at a Market Street hair salon, where the accuser alleged Sanders had stabbed her once with a pair of scissors.

Theft: A Warren woman told officers that after leaving a Southern Park Mall restaurant, she noticed a $250 Nintendo device missing from her vehicle.

Arrest: Police answered a call about a woman passed out in a vehicle near Afton Avenue, where they reportedly found a car facing east in the westbound lane and charged Amanda K. Tondo, 45, of Afton, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Tondo registered a 0.171 blood-alcohol content, a report stated.

Domestic violence: Makayla M. Ortello, 20, of Clifton Drive, Boardman, was charged with the crime after authorities responded to a possible fight at a Doral Drive big-box store, where the father of her child alleged Ortello struck his face and sprayed him with pepper spray during an argument. Store surveillance footage showed that Ortello was the primary aggressor, a report indicated.

Burglary: A woman told officers that after noticing a suspicious car driving in her neighborhood, she returned to her Devonshire Drive residence to see a door being closed. After running into her home, the woman saw a man walking off her rear deck and into the backyard, where he tossed a nightgown at her as she confronted him and while fleeing on foot.

Theft: Jerry L. London IV, 32, of Wilmette Lane, Youngstown, was charged with theft and obstructing official business, and Meagan S. Rodriguez, 27, of Riblett Avenue, Youngstown, faced two counts of assault on a police officer and one each of theft, obstructing official business and endangering a child after $522 worth of merchandise that included video games was stolen from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. In addition, Rodriguez, who refused several times to identify herself, kicked an officer while flailing her legs during a struggle with police; also, while trying to avoid arrest in a loss-prevention office, she wrapped her legs around a shopping cart, nearly causing it to tip over with a 2-year-old child inside, a report showed.

Arrest: Authorities received a tip about a wanted person at Shops at Boardman Park, where they took into custody Norma J. Esposito, 69, who listed addresses on North Schenley Avenue in Youngstown and Riley Avenue in Struthers. Esposito was wanted on warrants charging her with failure to comply with terms of probation and failing to appear for a probation hearing in Boardman Area Court on Market Street.

Theft/drug paraphernalia: Henry Smith Jr., 57, was charged with theft and possessing drug paraphernalia after a grass trimmer and a 16-pack of batteries were stolen from Walmart. Smith, of McGuffey Road, Youngstown, also had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in a cigarette box, police alleged.

May 10

Arrest: Edward L. Johnson, 45, who listed addresses on South Forest Avenue in Youngstown and Mathews Road in Boardman, was taken into custody after having been pulled over on Market Street. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Arrest: While dealing with a vehicle in a ditch near Southern and Washington boulevards, officers arrested Dennis Cortes, who listed addresses on Market Street in North Lima and Stewart Street in Struthers. Cortes, 58, was wanted on two bench warrants, including one from Westmoreland County, Pa., charging assault.

Bad check: A woman reportedly tried to cash a fraudulent $1,790 check at Checksmart, 112 Boardman-Poland Road, in an effort to sell an entertainment center. The woman told officers a man in Monroe, N.Y., had sent her the check with certain instructions, and she was unaware it was bad. She was not charged with a crime.

Identity theft: A Ewing Road woman reported a pizza she had not ordered was sent to her residence before she got a letter from a Cincinnati agency meant for someone else, leading her to believe her address was being used for nefarious purposes.

Theft: A woman reportedly took two $359 desktop computers from Walmart, then fled in a white Pontiac.

Theft: Authorities charged Jose L. Lopez of Victor Avenue, Youngstown, after alleging Lopez, 36, stole two cologne sets valued at $82 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Two males age 15 to 18 reportedly fled in a gold Buick sport utility vehicle after having stolen two BB guns from Walmart.

Menacing: A Wolosyn Circle woman told police two women with whom she’s had ongoing issues have sent her unwanted text messages. She also reported a man, accompanied by two other people, knocked on her door while the accomplices tried to goad her into a fight.

Theft: A Berlin Center woman reported her wallet stolen at a Doral Drive big-box discount store.

Theft: Dejah Y. Johnson, 20, of Jean Street, Campbell, along with a Youngstown girl, 12, and a Campbell girl, 15, was charged with stealing $305 worth of clothing from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Vandalism: A Southern Boulevard woman discovered her vehicle’s passenger side had been scratched and that all of its tires were damage as she visited her boyfriend’s Southern Boulevard residence. The repair estimate was $3,400.

Theft: A man reportedly stole two $25 T-shirts from Kohl’s before leaving in a brown Chevrolet Blazer.

Theft: Bilalah G. Alexander, 29, of North Forest Avenue, Youngstown, faced charges of theft and providing false information after $130 worth of clothing was stolen from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall. Alexander, who also was wanted on two warrants, provided a phony name and several incorrect dates of birth, officers alleged.

May 11

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 900 block of Mathews Road resulted in the arrest of Tre’von M. Dow, 21, of Midland Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Breath-test results were pending.

Assault: Police responded to a large fight at Southern Park Mall, where a girl alleged members of the group had struck her while she was on the ground as someone recorded the incident.

Weapon: An employee with R&J Trucking Inc., 8063 Southern Blvd., noticed a truck had been struck after he heard stray gunfire in the area. A bullet, likely from a small caliber pistol, was found near the front of the vehicle, a report stated.

Theft: Officers filed a theft charge against Jessie M. Holliday, 29, after alleging the Beaver Falls, Pa., woman had stolen four wallets and a purse valued at a total of $53 from Walmart.

Violation of a protection order: A Paxton Road woman alleged her soon-to-be former husband sent three text messages to the accuser and her daughter, in violation of such an order filed in February against the man naming both of them.

May 12

Arrest: John T. Sailor, 24, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after authorities had stopped his car near Hillman Way. Sailor, of nearby Chester Drive, Boardman, had a 0.235 blood-alcohol content, a report indicated.

Domestic violence: Evan T. Mikulka of Stratmore Drive, Boardman, was charged with domestic violence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and inducing panic after his girlfriend alleged Mikulka, 34, choked her, threw the accuser to the ground and dragged her to the front door, then picked up the victim and threw her out of the home and down a set of outside steps, which reportedly corroborated a witness’s account. In addition, Mikulka, who also was wanted on a warrant, refused several times to allow officers into the residence and, once they had entered, failed to surrender, they alleged.

Theft: Shavona D. Davis, 30, of Coronado Avenue, Youngstown, faced a misdemeanor theft-by-deception charge after being accused of switching price tags on several articles of clothing in a Walmart self-checkout area, then intentionally self-scanning the merchandise for the lower price, which allowed her to pay a fraction of the correct amount.

Arrest: Police in the 600 block of Cook Avenue pulled over and took into custody June A. Price, 41, of Cook, Boardman, after ascertaining she was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Recovered property: Campbell police towed a 2004 Saturn Ion and arrested two people on various charges after an Arlene Avenue woman had reported the car stolen from her garage.

Theft: Nicole Myers of Zedaker Street, Youngstown, was charged with one count of theft by deception after police alleged Myers, 40, used bar codes on packs of gum to cover the codes on miscellaneous food items in a self-checkout lane at Walmart.

Theft: Mark E. Aurelius, 56, along with a 13-year-old Lowellville boy who’s a relative of his, was charged, accused of stealing a $148 men’s bicycle from Walmart. The Cleveland man also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

May 13

Assault: A resident at a South Avenue care facility alleged another patient slapped his face a few times during a meal.

Drugs: Officers were dispatched to the Columbiana County jail for Samantha I. Sisco, 29, of Lower Elkton Road, Columbiana, who was wanted on outstanding warrants charging her with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, related to a reported heroin overdose Feb. 28 in the Boardman Area Court parking lot. Items found in Sisco’s purse included a spoon with burn marks common in drug use, a syringe and a pipe, a report showed.

Robbery: Authorities charged Tianna M. Shannon, 25, with robbery, intimidation and aggravated menacing after a driver with Independent Taxi of Youngstown alleged that while dropping Shannon off at her Rockdale Avenue home, the township woman slapped the back of his head and refused to pay the $26 fare after her credit card had been declined. Shannon also threatened to shoot the driver if he followed her to the residence, he further alleged.

Forgery: An official with Boardman Medical Supply, 7246 Ron Joy Place, discovered that while balancing an account, eight checks had been forged and used for fraudulent transactions that totaled about $12,663.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole four shirts valued at $100 from Kohl’s.

Theft: Authorities at the Trumbull County jail picked up James E. Mason IV of Dupont Street, Youngstown, who was wanted on a theft warrant. Mason, 32, was accused of stealing a $269 cordless drill combination kit Jan. 7 from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd.

Trespassing: Police were sent to the Adult Parole Authority office in downtown Youngstown to take custody of Randolph Williams, Jr., 62, of West LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, who faced criminal-trespassing and criminal-mischief charges. Late last month, officers reviewed footage from a nearby surveillance camera that purportedly showed a man tampering with several vehicles on Stanton Avenue, a report indicated.

Citation: A traffic stop on Route 224 led to a citation charging Wesley A. Cattoi, 31, of Fairlawn Avenue, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Cattoi’s blood-alcohol content was 0.11, a report said.