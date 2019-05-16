Gummies for sale at some Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries
CINCINNATI (AP) — Edible gummies are finally available at some Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a limited amount of gummies went on sale late last week. Just two of Ohio’s 39 planned marijuana processing facilities thus far have been certified to produce edibles and other cannabis products.
Only marijuana flowers had been available to people with a qualifying medical condition and physician recommendation to buy cannabis.
The gummies aren’t cheap. A package of 10, each containing 10 mg of THC, marijuana’s psychoactive ingredient, sell for $80. Similar products at Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries sell for $25.
Ohio Cannabis Products in Coshocton sold out of gummies within a few days. Dispensary employee Missy Bethel says edibles are preferred by people with lung conditions and those who don’t want to vaporize buds.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 16, 2019 11:03 a.m.
First medical marijuana sold in Ohio as dispensaries open
- April 5, 2019 10:14 a.m.
Mahoning Valley's first medical marijuana dispensary opens
- October 19, 2018 6:48 p.m.
Some things to know about Ohio’s medical marijuana program
- February 8, 2019 1:55 p.m.
68 pounds of Ohio medical marijuana sold thus far
- April 5, 2019 6:06 p.m.
Inside look at first Valley medical marijuana dispensary
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.