Explosive device in Craig Beach causes traumatic injury
LAKE MILTON
Two juveniles were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after an explosive device detonated in one’s hand Wednesday evening.
Bob Koehler, Craig Beach police chief, said the explosion on Glenwood Avenue caused a traumatic injury.
Both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Youngstown Bomb Squad were on scene after the explosion.
The area was searched and deemed safe and the incident is under investigation.
Koehler said it was an isolated incident.
“Once we are able to talk to the victims and get more information at that time things will be clearer,” he said.
