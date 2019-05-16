Driver charged after police shooting, crash in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a driver shot in a confrontation with police after a north Philadelphia traffic stop over the weekend is facing charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangering.
Officers said they stopped a car with a flat tire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday but smelled marijuana and spotted a gun.
Police say the officers struggled with the driver, who put the car into gear and accelerated, and one officer fell. Police say the other held on but fired after the gun was pointed at him, and the vehicle hit a transit police vehicle carrying two officers.
Maurice Smith, 26, was treated for a gunshot wound to the forearm. A gun was recovered in an alley nearby Sunday morning. Calls to Smith and his attorney weren’t immediately returned today.
