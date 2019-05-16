Council asked to target people who ignore dozens of parking tickets

YOUNGSTOWN

Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark tonight urged city council to consider approving legislation in the near future to allow police to put tire boots and/or windshield barnacles on vehicles of those who ignore dozens of parking tickets.

Brown-Clark said there are 60 people alone who owe $150,000 total in unpaid parking tickets. Those would be the ones targeted, she said.

Council members said they would discuss the proposal when the law department writes the legislation.

Overall, there’s about $1 million in unpaid parking tickets with many of them written on cars downtown and near the Youngstown State University campus, Brown-Clark said.