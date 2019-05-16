Coroner: Ohio woman who died in jail swallowed unknown substance


May 15, 2019 at 12:45p.m.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says a woman who died in a county jail ingested a package containing a yet unknown substance.

The Coshocton Tribune reports Tuscarawas County Coroner Jeff Cameron says it could take six to eight weeks for the completion of toxicology tests to determine what 21-year-old Megan Larrick swallowed last week.

Larrick was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday evening at the Tuscarawas County Jail in New Philadelphia.

She had been arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court to address community-control sanctions for a misdemeanor conviction.

Larrick, of New Philadelphia, was booked into the jail early Thursday. Police officers who took her to jail said she was alert and talkative at the time.

