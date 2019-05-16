Business construction, demolition and expansion in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

Construction has begun on a Dunkin’ Express restaurant, 759 W. Market St., and demolition has begun on the former Power House Bar on Mahoning Avenue.

Chris Tanneyhill, Warren’s chief building inspector, said the Dunkin’ Express will be a drive-through only.

SLW Development of Canfield applied for the building permit for the $497,0000 construction project across the street from the city’s iconic Hot Dog Shoppe.

Meanwhile, demolition has begun on the Power House Bar & Grill, 999 Mahoning Ave. NW, which sustained significant damage during an Oct. 4, 2017, arson fire.

Investigators determined a flammable liquid was used to start the fire and that it had multiple points of origin. Damage to the building was estimated at nearly $100,000. Habosky Davidson Enterprises Inc. of North Park Avenue in Bazetta owns the bar. The demolition cost was listed at $27,000.

Also, Thom Duma Fine Jewelers, 115 W. Market St., on Courthouse Square, is celebrating the store’s expansion this week.

The store added space, allowing it to add a new Rolex area and repair facility that have been under construction since the start of the year. The showroom is redesigned, including a new David Yurman jewelry area, a new showcase for fashion jewelry and a new bridal section.

The public is invited to see the store during regular hours Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – and to an event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday called A Taste of Downtown Warren. It features food from several of the city’s most famous restaurants – the Saratoga, Mocha House, Sunrise Inn, Nova Coffee, Modern Method Brewing and Speakeasy.