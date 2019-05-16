Charges in shootings at University At Larchmont tavern

By ED RUNYAN

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Warren police say a man arrested in a Tuesday armed gas station robbery in Howland is also now charged with three counts of attempted murder and three of felonious assault in Friday night’s shootings at the University At Larchmont tavern.

Photo Photo Ryan Rulong

Ryan N. Rulong, 27, of Sandpiper Trail and Raglan Drive in Howland, was arrested Tuesday as he fled down state Route Route 11 shortly after he is believed to have robbed the True North gas station at 4230 E. Market St. in Howland, police said during a Wednesday news conference.

Interviewed by police after his arrest, Rulong admitted he was the man who drove past the bar Friday night, firing at least five shots from his white pickup truck as he drove in front of the tavern, injuring three men inside the crowded bar.

Three women on a patio in front of the tavern miraculously escaped being injured.

The bar’s owners said Rulong consumed about four drinks during 20 minutes in the tavern. Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said Rulong then went out the front door onto the fenced patio and tried to climb over the fence but stumbled and fell to the ground.

That led to words among Rulong and two men standing on the patio. Rulong left for about 70 minutes before driving past the bar at about 9:45 p.m. Friday and opening fire. Police said they do not know how many shots he fired, but it was at least five.

Two patrons in the bar were hit by the gunfire. A third man was hit by glass from the shattered front door and a piece of a wooden door frame. All three were treated at local hospitals and released that night.

The three counts of attempted murder are related to the women on the patio because Rulong admitted that when he drove past, he wanted to shoot the two men who spoke to him when he fell over the fence. Rulong said even though the men were no longer on the patio when he drove by, he fired anyway, the chief said.

The owners of the tavern attended the news conference, saying they feel terrible about the injuries and the disruption the incident caused for the neighbors.

They said practically everyone knows everyone in the tavern, which is known for its food. But as far as they know, this was the first time Rulong had ever been inside the business.

“We are still pretty rattled by this event,” said Rick Rolfe, who owns the business with his brother, Mike Rolfe. “But honestly, I can’t thank [enough] the collective safety forces from Warren and Howland to apprehend this individual.”

Merkel said a search of police calls at the business over the past six years showed that there have been no significant acts of violence prior to this incident.

The Warren Police Department showed reporters surveillance videos from the tavern’s patio area showing Rulong falling over the fence on his way out and sparks flying from the concrete front of the building as the gunfire hit.

The videos also show Rulong sitting by himself at the bar. Another section of video shows patrons ducking down onto the floor when the shots rang out.

Howland Patrolman Eric Bowker was working as school resource officer at Howland schools when he heard the 3:31 p.m. Tuesday call about the True North robbery.

He drove onto state Route 82 east, then guessed correctly by heading south on state Route 11, catching up to and stopping a distinctive white pickup truck near the Niles-Vienna overpass that witnesses said was involved in the robbery.

Bowker approached Rulong at gunpoint, and Rulong complied with commands and was taken into custody. Rulong will be arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on six charges in the tavern shootings and the aggravated robbery charge in the gas station robbery.