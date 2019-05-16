Businesses team up for candle fragrance

LISBON

Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services and Beaver Creek Candle Co. collaborated and have released a joint candle fragrance called Heaven Sent, which is described as a “light vanilla.”

The candles are available for purchase at the Beaver Creek Candle Co., 8330 County Home Road.

Hunt Valve wins federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $71,900 federal contract set aside for small businesses from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety relief valves.

Levy Gardens gets good score on survey

YOUNGSTOWN

Levy Gardens Assisted Living, 584 Granada Ave., recently received its Family Satisfaction Survey results from the Ohio Department of Aging. The North Side facility had an overall satisfaction score of 91.7 percent, higher than the statewide average of 85.2 percent.

The Residential Care Facility Family Satisfaction Survey was conducted in 2018. The Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University gathered data by mail that reflects the care as reported by residents’ family members, friends and guardians.

Levy Gardens Assisted Living is an agency of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Hospital contributed $1.5B to state economy

AKRON

Akron Children’s Hospital, with hospital campuses in Akron and Boardman, contributed $1.5 billion to the state’s economy in 2017, according to an economic impact study the hospital had done by Kent State University and the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

The study showed that in 2017, Akron Children’s added 10,696 Ohio jobs that wouldn’t have been created or retained without the health system’s operations.

Neighbors Make the Difference Day

CLEVELAND

KeyBank will have its 29th annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day today.

Employees receive paid time off to spend the day working in local projects to improve their communities.

Volunteers will work on projects throughout Cleveland from 1 to 5 p.m.

Staff report

