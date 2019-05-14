Warren tavern calls Friday gunfire ‘random act of violence’

Staff report

WARREN

A police report says three male bar patrons age 67, 42 and 55, suffered apparent minor injuries when a person, possibly in a white or light-colored pickup truck, fired a gun into the front of the University At Larchmont tavern, 1706 Larchmont Ave. NE, at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The report, released Monday, says the person fired from the street in front of the tavern. Bullet holes were apparent in the front of the building Monday. A piece of plywood covered the spot where the front door should be.

“The projectiles entered the bar through the front of the bar, striking three bar patrons,” the report says. The three were transported to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. The tavern’s Facebook page says all three were later released from the hospital.

No arrest apparently had been made in the case as of Monday afternoon.

“Unfortunately this random act of violence has shaken many of us to the core,” the tavern’s management said on the tavern’s Facebook page. “Our main concern is for everyone involved that they are safe.” The post says the business was going to reopen Monday.