Students raise $9K to help third-grader

HUBBARD

Hubbard Elementary School students raised more than $9,000, which will be donated to third-grade student Memphis Vance, who is awaiting a second liver transplant.

Vance was born with biliary atresia, a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts that occurs in infants. There were complications from his first transplant, so he is waiting for a second.

Vance has developed hepatic pulmonary syndrome, which requires him to rely on oxygen and is completing school from home. The money will be presented to Vance’s family Friday.

Kite-flying fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN

Students from two Chaney High School language arts classes will raise money for Syrian refugees today with a kite flying event, between 2:45 and 4:25 p.m.

Students attending the fundraiser can donate $2 for a ticket to the event and a kite to fly during the school’s seventh and eighth periods. The school hopes to raise $500 for Save the Children, an organization serving refugee children around the world.

Arrested after chase

AUSTINTOWN

A South Euclid man who reportedly led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and township officers on a vehicle chase through private lawns and woods, then a foot chase, appeared in court Monday.

Officers arrested Cortez D. Collins, 26, of Avondale Road, after 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a township police report. Investigators discovered two small bags containing a white powdery substance in the vehicle, which was a rental, according to the report.

Collins faces felony counts of tampering with evidence and failure to comply with police orders, as well as related misdemeanor counts and traffic offenses.

Jail and court records show Collins was released Thursday after posting bond. He’s due for a June preliminary hearing in the area county court.

Bond set after break-in

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $50,000 Monday for a Girard man who was charged after a break-in at Valley Counseling Services on Belmont Avenue early Saturday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police were called out to the facility after a motion detector was set off about 5 a.m.

Police arrived at the facility and found Daniel Hiles, 65, with two flashlights on him along with $96.48 in cash. The back window of the building had been busted open and a sledgehammer was found near the door, police said.

Hiles was charged with breaking and entering. He was charged with breaking and entering charges in 2001, 2017 and 2018.

He is in the Trumbull County jail.

Jury selection in OD case

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony Donofrio for a man accused of supplying the drugs that led to the October 2017 overdose of an Austintown man.

Jerrell Womack, 27, of Oak Street Extension, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs in the death of Richard Harmony, 47, of Austintown.

Womack also served a prison term for involuntary manslaughter for the 2010 shooting death of a man and was released from prison just a few months before Harmony died.

Ex-union hall for sale

LORDSTOWN

The former home of the United Auto Workers Local 1714 is for sale. UAW 1714 merged with UAW 1112 in 2017.

The 11,500-square-foot building is listed for $699,000 and is zoned industrial, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The property on 2121 Carson Salt Springs Road was built in 1975 and has been sitting vacant next to CSX rail lines.

Officers find gun, drugs

YOUNGSTOWN

A man having a seizure late Friday was arrested by police after officers found a gun and suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine on him.

Reports said police were called about 11:15 p.m. Friday to a home on Idlewood Avenue on the South Side for a man who collapsed at the front door of his home. When police arrived they found the man, Stacey Rice, 29, in a car. When Rice told police he did not need medical attention, they saw a gun in his waistband, reports said. The drugs were found in his pockets, reports said.

Rice was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of drugs and carrying concealed weapons. He was arraigned late Monday afternoon in municipal court. His preliminary hearing is set for May 20.

Mooney Day of Giving

YOUNGSTOWN

Cardinal Mooney High School will host an online and “Give through Text” Day of Giving on Wednesday. Throughout the day, donors can text MOONEY to 44-321 or visit www.support.cardinalmooney.com to pledge.

Funds will benefit the school’s scholarship and student work programs. An anonymous donor will match all gifts up to $10,000. Visit CMHS’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cardinalmooneyohio for information and updates.

Family Literacy Night

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Middle School, 614 Bedford Road SE, will host its Family Literacy Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to literature, the event will feature stations and several activities for students and families to participate in. Families also will receive information on summer reading strategies for children. To match the theme of novels that students have been reading in English classes, the event’s theme will be “Survivor.”

Community parade set

YOUNGSTOWN

Warriors Inc. will host its 15th annual Unity in the Community Parade at 10 a.m. June 1.

Application and entry fees are due by Friday. Contact Wendy Robinson at 330-783-5440 or Wendyr.warriors@rrbiznet.com for information.

The parade will step off on Market Street in the Newport Glen/Midlothian Boulevard area and travel north on Market Street, turning east onto Delason Avenue, south on Erie Street and end at the former South High School Field House.

The parade’s purpose is to “bring the community together to highlight the collaboration of agencies and resources with the goal of promoting healthier and happier families,” according to a Warriors Inc. news release.

There will be music, dancing, poetry and more. Companies and organizations are invited to create floats for the parade. Animals, automobiles, walkers, mascots, marchers and rides also are encouraged to attend. Participants can use live or artificial flowers, banners, balloons or props. Vehicles can accompany marching units. No water guns of any type will be permitted.

School board session

MINERAL RIDGE

Weathersfield school board will have a work session at 5 p.m. today in the board office, 1334 Seaborn St.

Monthly meeting

BOARDMAN

Boardman Township Park board will have its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. today in the park office, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

Policy committee to meet

AUSTINTOWN

Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District policy committee will have a meeting at 9 a.m. today at the county board of health office, 50 Westchester Drive.

Police: Water heater likely cause of carbon monoxide deaths

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP)

Authorities believe a tankless water heater likely caused a carbon monoxide leak that killed a family of four at a home in Ohio.

Genoa Township authorities found 50-year-old Richard Reitter III, 49-year-old Jennifer Reitter, and their children, 15-year-old Richard Reitter IV and 13-year-old Grace Reitter dead in their home May 2. Their three dogs also were dead.

Township police say the last known contact with the family was April 29 when they all complained of illness.

Investigators say a forensic engineering company tested the water heater and found it emitted high levels of carbon monoxide. Police said determining what caused the leak would require more testing.

No carbon monoxide detectors were found in the home.

Genoa Township is roughly 20 miles north of downtown Columbus in Delaware County.

Dedication of John and Annie Glenn Museum to take place

NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP)

The John and Annie Glenn Museum will be dedicated as a site on the National Register of Historic Places this month in the late astronaut’s hometown of New Concord.

The museum, which was John Glenn’s boyhood home, will be dedicated in a May 19 ceremony in the Muskingum County village roughly 70 miles east of Columbus. The Glenns’ daughter, Lyn, will help dedicate the property.

The former U.S. senator was born in Cambridge and moved to New Concord with his family in 1923. He was the first American to orbit the Earth and served 24 years as a Democrat in the Senate.

The museum has also been designated an Ohio historic site and is on the National Park Service’s Register of Historic Places.