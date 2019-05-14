POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

May 7

Arrest: Police in the 40 block of Atlanta Avenue took Alaina M. Infante, 33, into custody upon discovering Infante, of Orchard Avenue Southeast, Warren, was wanted on Lordstown and Trumbull County Common Pleas Court warrants.

Arrest: Officers responded to a possible domestic situation at a Plumbrook Drive home, where they arrested Mark W. Coler, 44, of that Austintown address, on one warrant each from Boardman and Campbell. No domestic violence took place, however, another family member said.

Assault: Officers responded to a report that juveniles had been assaulted in the 5100 block of Wins-low Drive.

Burglary: To a home in the 500 block of North Four Mile Run Road, though it was unknown what had been stolen.

Theft: Two men were suspected of stealing property from a Sheetz gas station, 5499 Mahoning Ave.

Criminal damaging: Two tires were cut on a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Raccoon Road.

Counterfeit: A phony $20 bill was discovered at Dairy Queen, 146 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: A bicycle was taken from an area near Idaho Road and Mahoning Avenue.

May 8

Arrest: Cortez D. Collins, 26, of South Euclid, Ohio, was charged with failure to comply with police after he allegedly led the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a vehicular chase on Interstate 80 before exiting on Mahoning Avenue then leading local officers on another pursuit in which he reportedly drove through several yards on Tulane Avenue and into a wooded area, at which point he fled from authorities on foot. Collins, who also was wanted on several Cleveland warrants, may face additional charges related to the first pursuit, a report showed.

Fraud: A Barrington Drive resident discovered personal information had been used without consent to order cellphones.

Domestic violence: Christine DeJute of South Yorkshire Boulevard, was charged with the crime after her boyfriend alleged that while lying on a couch, DeJute, 35, punched his stomach and, a short time later, scratched the accuser’s face and ear, then struck him several more times.

Arrest: Weathersfield police transferred custody with Austintown authorities of Floyd K. Sims, 22, of Mahoning Avenue, Austintown. He was wanted on an Austintown Area Court warrant.

Theft: A man reportedly stole various items from Country Fair, 1143 Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: A metal bench was taken from a yard to a vacant residence in the 3600 block of Ayrshire Drive.

May 9

Criminal damaging: Someone in the 60 block of Westminster Avenue used a key to damage a vehicle’s finish.

Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: A license plate was stolen off a trailer at Life Trans Paramedics, 5801 Mahoning Ave.

May 10

Drugs: Wilson D.N. Traylor, 42, of Rowland Street, Youngstown, faced a felony drug-abuse charge after authorities pulled him over near New Road and alleged having found two bags of suspected cocaine in his right sock.

Identity theft: Someone improperly redeemed merchandise that another person had pawned at Cashland, 4805 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: A gold necklace was stolen at a business in the 1400 block of South Canfield-Niles Road.

Fraud: A stolen credit card was used at Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Weapon: After pulling him over near Oregon Avenue, officers charged Cameron L. Howell, 23, with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after saying they found a .40-caliber Glock weapon with 13 rounds in the magazine. Howell, of Pointview Avenue, Youngstown, told police the gun was not loaded, a report stated.

May 11

Counterfeit: A fake $20 bill was found at a Sheetz station, 1101 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Auto theft: A 2004 GMC Yukon was stolen at a Mahoning Avenue movie theater.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue led to summonses charging drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing a controlled substance against Diego A.A. Torres, 23, of Atkinson Avenue, Youngstown, after police alleged having found an unlabeled pill bottle with suspected marijuana and eight pills proven to be Tramadol, for which he admitted having no prescription. In addition, authorities cited Victor J.R. Beltran, 26, of Dogwood Lane, Youngstown, on a charge of having an open container of beer in a motor vehicle.

Theft: Tools were removed from a vehicle at a Patriot Boulevard motel.

May 12

Arrest: A traffic stop at Mahoning and South Navarre avenues resulted in Raven C. Cowan’s arrest. Cowan, 28, of Jackson Street, Warren, was wanted on a Newton Falls Municipal Court warrant.

Assault: Police received word that an Austintown Middle School student had been assaulted on a school bus near Austintown Fitch High School.

CANFIELD

May 7

Arrest: Dennis Cortes of Market Street, North Lima, was taken into custody on Western Reserve Road after police learned that Cortes, 58, was wanted on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Citation: A three-car crash near East Main Street led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging a 17-year-old Canfield girl with failure to maintain an assured clear distance.

May 8

Citation: Authorities on Dartmouth Drive wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Kent Kellogg, 42, of Ridge Avenue, Youngstown, with driving in violation of a temporary permit and operating an unsafe vehicle.

Citation/summons: After responding to a two-vehicle accident near West Main Street, officers charged Tiffany Mesko, 29, of Madison Avenue, Youngstown, with driving under suspension related to a child-support situation. They also cited Jacob Vanderkar, 21, of Alliance, on charges of failing to maintain an assured clear distance and texting while driving.

May 11

Citation: While handling a two-car crash near South Hillsdale Drive, police cited Ellwood J. Filmer, 78, of Fairground Boulevard, Canfield, on a charge of failure to control a motor vehicle.

May 12

Citation: Officers cited Nikki M. Wortman, 22, of Warren, Pa., on a charge of driving 54 mph on a portion of Fairground Boulevard with a 35-mph speed limit.