GOP’s Portman raises another $1M for 2022 reelection bid


May 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A Republican senator from Ohio is amassing millions of dollars toward his 2022 re-election bid, which falls in the middle of President Donald Trump’s would-be second term.

Sen. Rob Portman of Cincinnati added more than $1 million to his already healthy campaign fund Friday. A campaign spokesperson told The Associated Press the money was raised at a hometown event hosted by members of the wealthy Lindner family.

Last week, Portman’s campaign said he raised $100,000 at a Cleveland fundraiser.

All that’s on top of nearly $2.4 million Portman reported having on hand at the end of the first quarter.

Portman’s early fundraising could be critical as he balances voter-friendly efforts at bipartisanship with support for a president who March polling showed makes 70 percent of Ohioans anxious or angry.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500