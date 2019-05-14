GOP’s Portman raises another $1M for 2022 reelection bid
COLUMBUS
A Republican senator from Ohio is amassing millions of dollars toward his 2022 re-election bid, which falls in the middle of President Donald Trump’s would-be second term.
Sen. Rob Portman of Cincinnati added more than $1 million to his already healthy campaign fund Friday. A campaign spokesperson told The Associated Press the money was raised at a hometown event hosted by members of the wealthy Lindner family.
Last week, Portman’s campaign said he raised $100,000 at a Cleveland fundraiser.
All that’s on top of nearly $2.4 million Portman reported having on hand at the end of the first quarter.
Portman’s early fundraising could be critical as he balances voter-friendly efforts at bipartisanship with support for a president who March polling showed makes 70 percent of Ohioans anxious or angry.
